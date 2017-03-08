Mar 8, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
0-0
StokeStoke City

Sane (54')
FT

Bardsley (24'), Walters (84'), Sobhi (90')

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino delighted to be back playing

West Brom's Saido Berahino sits on the bench during the game with Newcastle United on December 28, 2015
© Getty Images
Stoke City striker Saido Berahino is delighted to have started his first Premier League game in six months, having been given a 79-minute run-out against Manchester City.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 22:21 UK

Saido Berahino has hailed the "amazing feeling" of being back out on the football pitch after being handed his first Stoke City start in the goalless draw with Manchester City.

The 23-year-old had previously been restricted to four sub appearances for the Potters upon joining from West Bromwich Albion, where he had been frozen out by manager Tony Pulis.

A mixture of fitness issues and a Football Association ban for using a recreational drug saw him go more than six months between Premier League starts.

After playing a part in Stoke's valiant display at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening, the striker told Sky Sports News: "It's an amazing feeling being back out there. I missed it a lot.

"I can't remember the last time I started a game! For me to be out there with the boys, getting a point against City feels amazing. I'm back and the boys have made me feel very welcome."

Berahino lasted 79 minutes of the bland affair, which strengthens City's grip on ninth place in the top flight.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
Read Next:
Tony Pulis: "We've had an off day"
>
View our homepages for Saido Berahino, Tony Pulis, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City - as it happened
 Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Mark Hughes: 'Nothing fortunate about Manchester City draw'
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Result: Manchester City held to goalless draw by Stoke City
Berahino delighted to be back playingTeam News: Sterling one of three to drop outPep Guardiola coy on title chancesArnautovic doubtful for Man City clashJack Butland close to first-team return
Birmingham to rekindle Johnson interest?Mark Hughes wants more from ArnautovicMark Hughes: 'We could have scored more'Result: Arnautovic brace does for struggling BoroTeam News: Johnson, Cameron back for Stoke
> Stoke City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 