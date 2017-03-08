Stoke City striker Saido Berahino is delighted to have started his first Premier League game in six months, having been given a 79-minute run-out against Manchester City.

Saido Berahino has hailed the "amazing feeling" of being back out on the football pitch after being handed his first Stoke City start in the goalless draw with Manchester City.

The 23-year-old had previously been restricted to four sub appearances for the Potters upon joining from West Bromwich Albion, where he had been frozen out by manager Tony Pulis.

A mixture of fitness issues and a Football Association ban for using a recreational drug saw him go more than six months between Premier League starts.

After playing a part in Stoke's valiant display at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening, the striker told Sky Sports News: "It's an amazing feeling being back out there. I missed it a lot.

"I can't remember the last time I started a game! For me to be out there with the boys, getting a point against City feels amazing. I'm back and the boys have made me feel very welcome."

Berahino lasted 79 minutes of the bland affair, which strengthens City's grip on ninth place in the top flight.