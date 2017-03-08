David Luiz wants to one day return to Benfica, where he has previously spent four years, and help the Portuguese club to a European Cup success.

Chelsea defender David Luiz has revealed that he intends to return to former club Benfica in the future and win the European Cup.

The Brazil international spent four years with the Portuguese club in the early stages of his playing career, making close to a century of appearances.

Luiz is a key member of the Chelsea squad heading for a second Premier League triumph in three seasons, having rejoined from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but he already has one eye on his next career move - even if it means waiting until after he has retired from playing.

"My dream is to return to Benfica and become European champions with them," he is quoted as saying by The Express. "I don't know whether it will be as a coach or a player, but I want to go back there."

Luiz won the Primeira Liga and three Portuguese League Cup crowns during his previous stint with Benfica.