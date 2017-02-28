General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola: 'Manchester City owners are happy'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that owner Sheikh Mansour is "happy" with the team's progress, but admits that his job will not be safe if results dry up.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that the club's owner Sheikh Mansour is "happy" with the team's progress.

Guardiola met the sheikh for the first time during City's recent warm-weather trip to Abu Dhabi and was "really impressed" with the owner's knowledge of the team's affairs.

However, the Spaniard admitted that his job was not guaranteed and suggested that he would be replaced if results dried up at the Etihad Stadium.

"With [chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak] we speak regularly - the last period he came often here - but the other people we met for the first time, [including] Sheikh Mansour," he told reporters.

"I was really impressed that he knew absolutely everything about us. It was nice to meet him and spend a few hours together. He is so happy because he sees all the games and he sees the effort, he demands it. He knows we give absolutely everything and we fight until the end.

"It was nice because it is important for us to know the president. I had good relations with almost all my owners in Barcelona and Bayern Munich. But they know, we know, all the managers and owners know, that we are here because of the results. If the results are not good we are going to be replaced by another. I replaced another manager."

Manchester City, who currently sit third in the Premier League table, will take on Huddersfield Town in an FA Cup fifth-round replay on Wednesday.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Your Comments
