General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola: 'Sergio Aguero now more involved in games'

Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Pep Guardiola hails Sergio Aguero for his increased involvement in games since returning to the Manchester City line-up following Gabriel Jesus's injury.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 09:45 UK

Pep Guardiola has praised Sergio Aguero for his impressive performances since returning to the Manchester City line-up following Gabriel Jesus's injury.

The Argentine was dropped for the young Brazilian earlier in the season, but was drafted back into the first team after the 20-year-old picked up a metatarsal injury.

Aguero remains linked with a departure from the Etihad Stadium, with questions hanging over his first-team future at the club once Jesus makes his return.

However, Guardiola was eager to pay tribute to the 28-year-old, telling Sky Sports News: "I have said many times he is now involved [more] in the game. My feeling before was he was just waiting to score a goal because he has this quality.

"But now he is involved in the game. Not just in the defensive part where he has helped us a lot and has done all he can do but also in our process to create the chances, so no complaints about what he has done since the injury to Gabriel.

"[His attitude] was always good, from the beginning - I said that many times. We had no complaints. He is just now maybe understanding better what we are looking for but he is trying and that is what I want. After that, if he misses chances or misses other things, always you can improve but I have no complaints."

Aguero has scored 164 goals for Man City since his switch from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Guardiola: 'Man City lack elite mentality'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Sinisa Mihajlovic: 'Joe Hart wants to stay at Torino'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Sergio Aguero now more involved in games'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Manchester City lack mentality to compete with European elite'
Torino boss expresses interest in keeping HartPreview: Southampton vs. Manchester CityGuardiola impressed by Southampton teamMan City 'to ease pursuit of English stars'Galatasaray hoping to sign Wilfried Bony?
Guardiola will make Hart decision in summerGuardiola 'undecided' on Bravo, CaballeroHazard, Kante among PFA award nomineesTorino 'request Hart loan for 2017-18 season'City midfielder to return to homeland in summer?
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Primeira Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 