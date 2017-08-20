Former England manager Steve McClaren, believed to be in the running for the vacant Hearts job, reportedly accepts a coaching consultancy job at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The 56-year-old was believed to be in the running for the vacant Hearts job, the Tynecastle outfit looking for a new manager following the dismissal of Ian Cathro.

However, Sky Sports News has claimed that McClaren will join the Israeli club on a rolling contract assisting manager Jordi Cruyff, who he worked with at Manchester United at the turn of the century.

The report goes on to suggest that the ex-Derby County head coach did not make Hearts' final five-man shortlist, with Jon Daly, Paul Hartley, Steven Pressley, Dougie Freedman or Billy Davies still in the running for the role.

McClaren, who began his managerial career with Middlesbrough, won the Eredivisie title with FC Twente in 2010 before spells in charge of Wolfsburg, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Derby.