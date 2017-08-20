Report: Steve McClaren accepts Maccabi Tel Aviv coaching consultancy role

Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren applauds on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane in north London on December 13, 2015.
© Getty Images
Former England manager Steve McClaren, believed to be in the running for the vacant Hearts job, reportedly accepts a coaching consultancy job at Maccabi Tel Aviv.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 22:29 UK

Former England manager Steve McClaren has reportedly accepted a coaching consultancy job at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The 56-year-old was believed to be in the running for the vacant Hearts job, the Tynecastle outfit looking for a new manager following the dismissal of Ian Cathro.

However, Sky Sports News has claimed that McClaren will join the Israeli club on a rolling contract assisting manager Jordi Cruyff, who he worked with at Manchester United at the turn of the century.

The report goes on to suggest that the ex-Derby County head coach did not make Hearts' final five-man shortlist, with Jon Daly, Paul Hartley, Steven Pressley, Dougie Freedman or Billy Davies still in the running for the role.

McClaren, who began his managerial career with Middlesbrough, won the Eredivisie title with FC Twente in 2010 before spells in charge of Wolfsburg, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Derby.

General Views of of Tynecastle Stadium home of Hearts on August 04, 2013
Read Next:
Hearts draw up five-man manager shortlist?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ian Cathro, Jordi Cruyff, Steve McClaren, Jon Daly, Paul Hartley, Steven Pressley, Dougie Freedman, Billy Davies, Football
Your Comments
More Maccabi Tel Aviv News
Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren applauds on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane in north London on December 13, 2015.
Report: Steve McClaren accepts Maccabi Tel Aviv coaching consultancy role
 A general shot of the Europa League trophy on June 24, 2013
Europa League roundup: Eleven more sides book spot in round of 32
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Europa League roundup: Schalke 04, Shakhtar, Zenit maintain perfect records
EL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsEuropa League roundup: Irish minnows Dundalk make historyResult: Dynamo Kiev progress with Maccabi victoryHalf-Time Report: Garmarsh goal puts Dynamo Kiev aheadLive Commentary: Kiev 1-0 Maccabi Tel Aviv - as it happened
Team News: Artem Kravets missing for Dynamo KievChampions League: Group permutationsMourinho blames Terry injury on bad pitchPlayer Ratings: Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-4 ChelseaMatch Analysis: Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-4 Chelsea
> Maccabi Tel Aviv Homepage
More Hearts News
Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren applauds on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane in north London on December 13, 2015.
Report: Steve McClaren accepts Maccabi Tel Aviv coaching consultancy role
 General Views of of Tynecastle Stadium home of Hearts on August 04, 2013
Report: Hearts draw up five-man shortlist to replace Ian Cathro
 Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren applauds on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane in north London on December 13, 2015.
Report: Steve McClaren on shortlist for Hearts job
Daly launches scathing attack on RodgersResult: Celtic start campaign with easy winLive Commentary: Celtic 4-1 Hearts - as it happenedFabrizio Ravanelli applies for Hearts jobJon Daly appointed interim Hearts boss
Hearts want young Newcastle keeper?Ian Cathro to join Wolves staff?Hearts sack head coach Ian CathroLiverpool loan out Randall to HeartsLafferty joins Hearts on free transfer
> Hearts Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 