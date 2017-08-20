Jon Daly, Paul Hartley, Steven Pressley, Dougie Freedman and Billy Davies are all believed to be on Hearts' five-man shortlist to replace Ian Cathro as manager.

Hearts have drawn up a five-man shortlist for the vacant managerial job at Tynecastle to replace Ian Cathro, according to reports.

The 31-year-old took over at Hearts in December 2016 and went on to oversee just five wins in 22 Scottish Premiership matches as the club finished fifth in the table.

He was ultimately sacked at the beginning of August after just seven months in the role following the Jambos' early exit from the League Cup.

According to Sky Sports News, interim boss Jon Daly, Paul Hartley, Steven Pressley, Dougie Freedman and Billy Davies are all under consideration.

The report also claims that the interview process is still ongoing at Tynecastle with the club intending to appoint a new boss before the end of next week.

Hearts currently sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership table after one win, one draw and one defeat from their three league games so far.