Report: Hearts draw up five-man shortlist to replace Ian Cathro

General Views of of Tynecastle Stadium home of Hearts on August 04, 2013
© Getty Images
Jon Daly, Paul Hartley, Steven Pressley, Dougie Freedman and Billy Davies are all believed to be on Hearts' five-man shortlist to replace Ian Cathro as manager.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 21:39 UK

Hearts have drawn up a five-man shortlist for the vacant managerial job at Tynecastle to replace Ian Cathro, according to reports.

The 31-year-old took over at Hearts in December 2016 and went on to oversee just five wins in 22 Scottish Premiership matches as the club finished fifth in the table.

He was ultimately sacked at the beginning of August after just seven months in the role following the Jambos' early exit from the League Cup.

According to Sky Sports News, interim boss Jon Daly, Paul Hartley, Steven Pressley, Dougie Freedman and Billy Davies are all under consideration.

The report also claims that the interview process is still ongoing at Tynecastle with the club intending to appoint a new boss before the end of next week.

Hearts currently sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership table after one win, one draw and one defeat from their three league games so far.

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Daly launches scathing attack on Rodgers
