Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly told Celtic that they cannot sign winger Harry Wilson on a season-long loan deal.

Despite making his debut for Wales in 2013, Wilson has been limited to one first-team appearance with the Merseyside giants, but it appears that he could be in line for more minutes next season.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Celtic were keen on offering the 20-year-old regular first-team football next season after a stellar year under former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers.

However, it has been suggested that Klopp intends to give the midfielder a more active role next season, leaving Rodgers and Celtic to look elsewhere for summer transfers.

Wilson's debut came as a second-half substitute against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup in January.