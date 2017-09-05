John Aldridge believes that Philippe Coutinho is likely to "wave goodbye" to Liverpool next summer.

The Brazilian was coveted by Barcelona during the recent window, but Liverpool rebuffed their advances and managed to keep hold of their star player.

Coutinho reportedly handed in a transfer request last month, but that was not enough to convince the Reds to sell; nor did three bids from the Catalan giants.

It is believed that Barcelona were willing to spend up to £114m on the playmaker, who has not featured competitively for Liverpool yet due to a back injury and virus.

Aldridge believes that Coutinho will eventually return to the team this season, but would have left Anfield by this time next year.

"Make no mistake, Coutinho will come back," the former footballer wrote in the Liverpool Echo. "He's a lovely fella, he's a good family man, and Barcelona turned his head. It can happen.

"The move over there didn't happen for him but I'm sure he'll give us a really good season and wave goodbye next summer, because Barca will come back for him, he's too good to be ignored."

Coutinho has been included in Liverpool's Champions League squad.