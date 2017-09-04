New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Lionel Messi 'blocked Mesut Ozil move to Barcelona'

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Barcelona were reportedly prepared to make a summer bid for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil before Lionel Messi stepped in to block the transfer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 13:42 UK

Lionel Messi stepped in to stop Barcelona from signing Mesut Ozil from Arsenal during the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The Catalan giants were desperately seeking an attacking midfielder in the latter stages of the window after seeing a number of bids rejected for Philippe Coutinho.

Among those reportedly being considered by boss Ernesto Valverde as a back-up choice was Ozil, who recently entered the final 12 months of his Emirates Stadium deal.

Spanish outlet Don Balon suggests that, despite the 28-year-old's Real Madrid past, a bid was in the offing if not for Messi's intervention.

Messi did not feel the transfer would represent good business for his side, it is claimed, and Barca instead turned their attention elsewhere.

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Read Next:
Messi to consider Barcelona future?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lionel Messi, Mesut Ozil, Philippe Coutinho, Ernesto Valverde, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger pats Alexis Sanchez on the back during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez not close to leaving Arsenal'
 Chile forward Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Brazil in their World Cup last-16 match in Belo Horizonte on June 28, 2014
Arsenal, Chile forward Alexis Sanchez suffers injury scare?
 Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Lionel Messi 'blocked Mesut Ozil move to Barcelona'
Ian Wright hits back at Mesut OzilFormer coach: 'Sanchez is looking fat'Wenger: 'Fans should back Arsenal'Wenger: 'I had doubts over Arsenal future'Report: Real Madrid rejected Sanchez
Xhaka: 'We did a lot wrong at Anfield'Wilshere 'rejects £90k-a-week Brum deal'Petit slams Arsenal "babies and kids"Wenger confirms Arsenal Lemar bidOzil not giving up on Premier League title
> Arsenal Homepage
More Barcelona News
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Lionel Messi 'blocked Mesut Ozil move to Barcelona'
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Lionel Messi to consider Barcelona future?
 Neymar wearing Beats headphones IN A PSG SHIRT
Gaizka Mendieta: 'Neymar a big loss for Barcelona'
Dembele reveals two heroes at BarcelonaDembele: 'I turned down Barca in 2016'Klopp: 'Coutinho stay is what we wanted'Sacchi: 'Insigne perfect for Barcelona'Barca confident of offloading Turan?
Soler: 'Neymar deal affected Barcelona'Soler: 'No problem with Messi contract'Iniesta pays tribute to AsensioFernandez: 'Semedo was first choice'Fernandez pays tribute to Vermaelen
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
 