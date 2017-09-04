Barcelona were reportedly prepared to make a summer bid for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil before Lionel Messi stepped in to block the transfer.

Lionel Messi stepped in to stop Barcelona from signing Mesut Ozil from Arsenal during the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The Catalan giants were desperately seeking an attacking midfielder in the latter stages of the window after seeing a number of bids rejected for Philippe Coutinho.

Among those reportedly being considered by boss Ernesto Valverde as a back-up choice was Ozil, who recently entered the final 12 months of his Emirates Stadium deal.

Spanish outlet Don Balon suggests that, despite the 28-year-old's Real Madrid past, a bid was in the offing if not for Messi's intervention.

Messi did not feel the transfer would represent good business for his side, it is claimed, and Barca instead turned their attention elsewhere.