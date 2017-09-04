John Aldridge claims that Philippe Coutinho will have to bide his time and wait for a return to Liverpool's lineup.

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has claimed that Philippe Coutinho is likely going to have to wait to return to Jurgen Klopp's team.

The Brazilian handed in a transfer request last month in the hope of pushing through a move to Barcelona, who reportedly tabled three bids, one of which is said to have rose to £114m.

However, Liverpool stood firm in their stance that the playmaker is not for sale and he has now been included in Klopp's Champions League squad for the upcoming campaign.

Coutinho has not played since the start of August due to a back injury and then a virus, but the Reds' attacking threat of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have impressed.

Aldridge believes that the 25-year-old will be part of Liverpool's squad for this Saturday's clash against Manchester City, but does not expect him to start.

"Look, forget about all the furore over Philippe Coutinho over the past week - he should be back and that will be a massive boost," Aldridge wrote in the Liverpool Echo.

"He will probably be in the squad and it will probably be on the bench, but that's the right call for me. At the moment, the lads in the starting line-up are playing so well, he needs to wait. That's how it should be, too."

The Merseyside are unbeaten in five games in all competitions so far this season, and they have won their last four on the bounce.