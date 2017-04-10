Liverpool confirm that Sadio Mane is scheduled to undergo a knee operation on Tuesday morning, which is expected to precede a two-month recovery period.

Liverpool have confirmed that injured winger Sadio Mane is set to have a knee operation on Tuesday, followed by a recovery period of around two months.

The Senegal international picked up the injury in a challenge with Leighton Baines during the 3-1 Merseyside derby victory over Everton on April 1.

On Friday, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that Mane would not play again this season, and the club has now confirmed that he will go under the knife this week.

A statement read: "Liverpool winger Sadio Mane's operation to rectify the meniscus damage in his left knee is pencilled in for Tuesday morning. [He] will travel to London for the procedure.

"There was initial hope that surgery could be avoided, but the decision to correct the problem and give Mane enough time to recuperate ahead of the new campaign was the most sensible course of action.

"A two-month recovery period is anticipated."

Mane has scored 13 goals since joining Liverpool from Southampton for £34m last summer.