Liverpool pair Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana step up recovery from injuries

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirms that Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana have stepped up their recovery from injuries.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 at 20:15 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana have made positive steps in their recovery from injuries.

The Reds coach has been unable to call upon Clyne and Lallana for the duration of the season so far due to respective back and thigh problems.

There is still no specific return date for the pair, but during a pre-match press conference on Monday, Klopp delivered an update on the duo's fitness.

"Clyney had the third or fourth run outside yesterday, not the highest intensity but a big step and he coped well so far with this," the former Borussia Dortmund boss told reporters.

"Adam is close to going outside and running. For the next step, I'll give you another update in the next press conference."

Meanwhile, Liverpool are preparing for Tuesday night's EFL Cup clash away to Leicester City.

Liverpool's English striker Danny Ings applauds supporters after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Norwich City at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north-west England on September 20, 2015.
Read Next:
Danny Ings in line for Liverpool return
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the third during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Premier League: Five things we learned this weekend
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Philippe Coutinho breaks silence on Barcelona interest
 Sadio Mane in action during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Barcelona considering swoop for Liverpool star Sadio Mane?
Aldridge: 'Liverpool need two centre-backs'Clyne, Lallana edging closer to recoveryKlopp: 'EFL Cup as important as any other'Klopp: 'Big chance for Ox to impress'Liverpool 'eye Federico Chiesa'
Klopp: 'We are concentrating on ourselves'Jurgen Klopp confirms Danny Ward startShearer: 'Liverpool no better under Klopp'Danny Ings in line for Liverpool returnPellegrino 'wanted to sell Van Dijk'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City54101621413
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd54101621413
3Chelsea531185310
4Newcastle UnitedNewcastle53026429
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs52217348
6Huddersfield TownHuddersfield52215328
7Burnley52216518
8Liverpool52219908
9Southampton52214408
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom52214408
11Watford522179-28
12Arsenal521278-17
13Stoke CityStoke512256-15
14Swansea CitySwansea512225-35
15Leicester CityLeicester511379-24
16Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton511347-34
17West Ham UnitedWest Ham5113410-64
18Everton5113210-84
19Bournemouth510439-63
20Crystal Palace500508-80
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 