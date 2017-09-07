Adam Lallana: 'Recovery going well'

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana reveals that he is making good progress in his recovery from the thigh injury which has kept him sidelined so far this season.
The 29-year-old has not featured in a competitive match so far this season having picked up a thigh injury in the Audi Cup final against Atletico Madrid at the beginning of August.

No return date has yet been set for the England international, who is expected to be sidelined for two months, but Lallana is desperate to be back involved with the team as quickly as possible.

"I'm getting on well – slowly but surely in the background. It's great to see the lads start so well, we've been playing some brilliant football. It has been great to be at Anfield for a couple of those games as well, and the Champions League game," he told the club's official website.

"I don't like staying away from it, I quite like being in the mix and involved in the games, especially the home games. I'll be at the City game at the weekend – I'm looking forward to that.

"I'm well into the way on my rehab now and it's going as well as it can. I'm obviously looking forward to being back."

Liverpool are back in action on Saturday when they take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Philippe Coutinho receives a hug from manager Jurgen Klopp after coming off during the League Cup semi-final between Stoke and Liverpool on January 5, 2016
Klopp: Coutinho "looks really promising"
