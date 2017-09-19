Jurgen Klopp admits that he 'feels a little bit of pressure' to add silverware to Liverpool's collection, as he prepares for Tuesday's EFL Cup tie with Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool are "100% focused" on winning the EFL Cup, which he claims will be reflected in his starting lineup against Leicester City.

The Reds head to the King Power Stadium for the first of a double-header against the Foxes in the East Midlands, beginning with Tuesday's third-round tie.

Many managers have devalued the competition's importance in recent years by fielding weakened sides in the early stages, but Klopp says that, while changes can be expected for the third-round clash, he is putting himself under pressure to bring silverware to Anfield.

Asked how important the EFL Cup is to him, the German said: "The same as every other. It's the only competition we play tomorrow night, so there is 100% focus on it! It's a big competition. I don't care how people see it or whatever. As long as we can line up strong, we will line up strong. It's a good moment. Obviously it's a little bit strange that we play Leicester again at the weekend.

"I'm sure both sides will make changes, that makes sense for the players. I've said this a few times; it's not about going with a 'weakened team' it's about giving other players a few opportunities to play football, with a plan to win the game. If I want to build on the good things, it is my decision. I cannot change my opinion every day because there are 500 million different opinions.

"I am not overly happy with the situation [we are in], but I know why it is why it is. It is my job to work on this, change that and improve our chances more often. We love working together, but we know we are strong and we need to deliver. If you look at the 125 years of Liverpool, then you can see the problem. Nobody knows when it was worse, only when it was better.

"That means everybody feels a little bit of this pressure. It is always there when we don't score the first goal. I think you can feel it in the stadium, it's 'ooh, we didn't do it'. We have to do it again, again, again. I'm not sure 100% about the word 'ruthless'. They were in the right positions, and it is pretty clear that that was good."

Klopp has already revealed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Danny Ward will be handed their first starts of the season for the club