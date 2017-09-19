Jurgen Klopp reveals that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will start the EFL Cup tie against Leicester City, as he is given the chance to kick-start his Liverpool career.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has urged Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to make the most of his "fantastic opportunity" after confirming that the versatile midfielder will start against Leicester City in the EFL Cup.

The England international has yet to feature from the off for the Reds since joining in a £35m deadline-day move from Arsenal last month, being made to settle for a few appearances from the bench.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's minutes on the field under Klopp have totalled just 57, but the Liverpool boss has revealed his thinking behind the decision as he prepares to use the 24-year-old at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for Alex because since he has been in it has been difficult to train on different things because of game after game after game," he told reporters. "There is no rush but we are in this three-game-a-week rhythm and during the international break he was with the national team.

"But it is a long-term project so I have no problem. We sat together with him and the analysts and showed him how we want him to play in this position and that position. He had a wonderful impact when he came on in the last game [against Burnley] so it was very good for him."

Oxlade-Chamberlain made six starts for Arsenal and England prior to joining Liverpool, including in the Gunners' 4-0 loss at Anfield in his final game for the club.