Apr 22, 2017 at 12.15pm UK
Lincoln City
2-1
MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
Hawkridge (29', 76')
Knott (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Hancox (23')
Summerfield (39'), Holroyd (46'), Fitzpatrick (81')

Lincoln City seal return to Football League

Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley at a press conference in February 2017
© SilverHub
Lincoln City seal a return to the Football League after a six-year absence as a 2-1 victory over Macclesfield Town sees them clinch the National League title.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 14:45 UK

Lincoln City have sealed their return to the Football League with a 2-1 victory over Macclesfield Town at Sincil Bank Stadium this afternoon.

A brace from Terry Hawkridge either side of half time saw the Imps come from behind to wrap up the National League title, moving eight points clear of Tranmere Rovers with just two games remaining.

Lincoln were forced to hang on at various stages of the match, with goalkeeper Paul Farman making two crucial stops before Oliver Norburn missed a clear late chance for the visitors.

The victory clinches Lincoln's first league title since they scooped the same prize in 1988 and ends a six-year absence from the Football League.

Promotion caps off a remarkable season for the Imps after they also became the first non-league side to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in 103 years before being eliminated by Arsenal.

New generic football image
Read Next:
National League roundup: Cheltenham extend lead
>
View our homepages for Terry Hawkridge, Paul Farman, Oliver Norburn, Football
Your Comments
More Lincoln City News
Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley at a press conference in February 2017
Lincoln City seal return to Football League
 Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley at another press conference in February 2017
Danny Cowley "proud" of Lincoln City achievements
 Theo Walcott celebrates opening the scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Result: Arsenal avoid upset to end Lincoln City's FA Cup run
Team News: Wenger names strong Arsenal sideLive Commentary: Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln City - as it happenedCowley eyes biggest FA Cup upset everLincoln defender: 'Wenger under pressure'Preview: Arsenal vs. Lincoln City
Interview: Lincoln City manager Danny CowleyChelsea vs. Man Utd to take place on Monday nightDanny Cowley: 'FA Cup draw is win-win'Chelsea to face Man United in quartersConte hails Lincoln for historic FA Cup run
> Lincoln City Homepage
More Tranmere Rovers News
Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley at a press conference in February 2017
Lincoln City seal return to Football League
 A general view of Prenton Park prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Tranmere Rovers and Northampton Town at Prenton Park on December 28, 2014
Tranmere Rovers ban 'The Sun' newspaper
 A general view of Prenton Park prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Tranmere Rovers and Northampton Town at Prenton Park on December 28, 2014
Tranmere Rovers sign Portuguese winger Erico Sousa
Young Liverpool striker joins TranmereTranmere striker apologises for 'blacking up'Micky Mellon leaves Shrewsbury TownMellon 'to leave Shrewsbury for Tranmere'Result: Ings fires Liverpool to victory over Tranmere
National League roundup: Cheltenham extend leadNational League roundup: Cheltenham stay topResult: Woking hit four past Tranmere RoversNational League roundup: Cheltenham, Forest Green drawNational League roundup: Cheltenham stay top
> Tranmere Rovers Homepage
More Macclesfield Town News
Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley at a press conference in February 2017
Lincoln City seal return to Football League
 A general view of the stadium ahead of the Budweiser FA Cup third round match between Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle at Vale Park on January 5, 2014
Former Port Vale skipper Matt Carragher dies, aged 40
 Craig McAllister of Eastleigh celebrates his goal during the FA Cup First Round match between Eastleigh FC and Lincoln City at Silverlake Stadium in Eastleigh on November 08, 2014
Result: Eastleigh win at Macclesfield Town to climb into playoff positions
National League roundup: Cheltenham extend leadNational League roundup: Cheltenham stay topNational League roundup: Cheltenham, Forest Green drawNational League roundup: Cheltenham stay topNational League roundup: Cheltenham go top
FA Cup roundup: Altrincham shock BarnsleyNational League roundup: Forest Green go topFA Cup draw: Salford City handed Notts County tieNational League roundup: Forest Green lose to TranmereNational League roundup: Grimsby thrash Halifax
> Macclesfield Town Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CLincoln City44307782394397
2Tranmere RoversTranmere45279974383690
3Forest Green RoversForest Green452691085523387
4Dagenham & RedbridgeDag & Red452561477522581
5Aldershot TownAldershot4521141061372477
6Dover AthleticDover Athletic442371479572276
7Barrow4519161068501873
8Gateshead4519131369492070
9Macclesfield TownMacclesfield44206186255766
10Bromley45187205765-861
11Wrexham451513174659-1358
12Sutton UnitedSutton451512185861-357
13Eastleigh451414175561-656
14Maidstone UnitedMaidstone44168205773-1656
15Boreham WoodBoreham Wood451413184745255
16Solihull MoorsSolihull45159216074-1454
17Chester FCChester451410216166-552
18Woking451410216478-1452
19York City451116185267-1549
20Guiseley451310224866-1849
21Braintree Town451310225172-2149
22Torquay UnitedTorquay Utd451212215060-1048
RNorth Ferriby UnitedNorth Ferriby45124293277-4540
RSouthportSouthport45109265092-4239
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 