Lincoln City have sealed their return to the Football League with a 2-1 victory over Macclesfield Town at Sincil Bank Stadium this afternoon.

A brace from Terry Hawkridge either side of half time saw the Imps come from behind to wrap up the National League title, moving eight points clear of Tranmere Rovers with just two games remaining.

Lincoln were forced to hang on at various stages of the match, with goalkeeper Paul Farman making two crucial stops before Oliver Norburn missed a clear late chance for the visitors.

The victory clinches Lincoln's first league title since they scooped the same prize in 1988 and ends a six-year absence from the Football League.

Promotion caps off a remarkable season for the Imps after they also became the first non-league side to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in 103 years before being eliminated by Arsenal.