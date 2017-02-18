Feb 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
0-1
Lincoln City

Barton (70'), Barnes (91')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Raggett (89')
Power (17'), Wood (70')

Danny Cowley "mightily proud" of Lincoln City FA Cup heroes

Lincoln City brothers Danny Cowley and Nicky Cowley are "mightily proud" of their non-league side for making history by reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 15:53 UK

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley has hailed his players for making history by reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The Imps became the first non-league team to make the last eight of the competition since 1914 by overcoming Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor in the fifth round, thanks to Sean Raggett's late header.

Cowley told BT Sport: "We said it was a one in a 100 chance and thankfully we got that opportunity. The last eight of the FA Cup sounds pretty good. We work hard on our corners and our free kicks and we are mightily proud of the players."

Assistant manager Nicky Cowley, meanwhile, added: "It is a fantastic day, just brilliant for the supporters, the players and their families. You have to believe and dream big. We had fantastic results against Oldham, Ipswich and Brighton but coming to a Premier League ground was a new challenge and it is unbelievable.

"From the view we had, it was difficult to see if it was over the line and you are just willing the referee to point to the centre circle and it was a great moment when it happened. We are a humble, down-to-earth group."

The last time that a non-league side advanced to the semi-finals of the FA Cup was in the 1911-12 season, when Swindon Town reached the last four.

