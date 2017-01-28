Jan 28, 2017 at 3pm UK
Lincoln City
3-1
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Power (57' pen.), Tomori (62' og.), Robinson (85')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Towell (24')

Danny Cowley: 'Lincoln City FA Cup win beyond my wildest dreams'

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley admits that his side's 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion is beyond his "wildest dreams".
Saturday, January 28, 2017

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley has described his side's 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion as beyond his "wildest dreams".

The Imps, currently top of the National League table, shocked their Championship counterparts at Sincil Bank thanks to strikes from Alan Power, Fikayo Tomori and Theo Robinson.

Brighton took the lead through Richie Towell but found themselves on the receiving end of a giant-killing as Lincoln reached the competition's last 16 for the first time in over a century.

Cowley told BBC Sport after the match: "You always go into games thinking you have a chance. The boys were organised and motivated.

"I was really pleased that we were able to stay in the game [after going behind]. Half-time gave us a chance to regroup. We were brave all afternoon, we wanted to press high and be committed to our style and what we believe in.

"I can't believe the scenes and the emotion and the support – it's beyond all of my wildest dreams."

The result saw Brighton eliminated from the FA Cup by non-league opposition for the first time since 1998, when they lost to Hereford United.

Jonathan Parkin of Forest Green is tackled by Tom Parkes of Bristol Rovers during the first leg of the Vanarama Football Conference playoff semi-final between Forest Green Rovers and Bristol Rovers at The New Lawn Stadium on April 29, 2015
