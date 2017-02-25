Claudio Ranieri leaves the Leicester City training ground for the final time after saying goodbye to his players and backroom staff after his sacking on Thursday.

Claudio Ranieri has said that he has held "a normal meeting" with the Leicester City squad after saying his final goodbyes at the training ground.

On Thursday night, Ranieri was sacked as manager of the Foxes with the club sitting just above the relegation zone in the Premier League table.

His departure - which comes just nine months after he won the league title at odds of 5,000/1 - has been widely condemned by the world of football, but he insists that he now feels "good", despite his removal from the dugout.

The Italian told Sky Sports News: "I feel good now. What we achieve at Leicester I hope could happen again but it will be very difficult."

When pushed for details over his final conversations with his players, he added: "It was a normal meeting".

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is currently the only player to praise the achievements of Ranieri on social media.