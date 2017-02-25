Claudio Ranieri is reportedly in line to receive £3m in compensation after being sacked as Leicester City manager on Thursday night.

Leicester City will reportedly have to pay Claudio Ranieri £3m in compensation after ending his time at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night.

The football world was left stunned as Ranieri was removed from his position in the dugout just nine months after guiding the Foxes to the Premier League title.

His remarkable achievement - which came as odds of 5,000/1 with the bookmakers - also earned him a new four-year contract in the summer, but his early exit has left him in line for a seven-figure sum.

According to The Mirror, the Italian will receive £3m due to the terms in his recent deal, which entitles him to wages he would receive in a year.

Ranieri has already been linked with offers from clubs in both Europe and further afield, with Fiorentina and clubs in the Chinese Super League said to be interested in his services.