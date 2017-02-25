Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri to receive big payoff after Leicester City sacking?

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Claudio Ranieri is reportedly in line to receive £3m in compensation after being sacked as Leicester City manager on Thursday night.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 10:29 UK

Leicester City will reportedly have to pay Claudio Ranieri £3m in compensation after ending his time at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night.

The football world was left stunned as Ranieri was removed from his position in the dugout just nine months after guiding the Foxes to the Premier League title.

His remarkable achievement - which came as odds of 5,000/1 with the bookmakers - also earned him a new four-year contract in the summer, but his early exit has left him in line for a seven-figure sum.

According to The Mirror, the Italian will receive £3m due to the terms in his recent deal, which entitles him to wages he would receive in a year.

Ranieri has already been linked with offers from clubs in both Europe and further afield, with Fiorentina and clubs in the Chinese Super League said to be interested in his services.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri at the FA Cup match against Millwall on February 18, 2017
Read Next:
Foxes stars hold multiple meetings with hierarchy?
>
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Inter Milan's coach Roberto Mancini looks on during the Italian Serie A football match Torino Vs Inter Milan on November 8, 2015
Roberto Mancini early favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City
 Claudio Ranieri celebrates at the end of the Premier League game between Watford and Leicester City on March 5, 2016
Claudio Ranieri to take over at Fiorentina?
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri says final goodbyes at Leicester City
Ranieri to receive big payoff after sacking?Foxes stars hold multiple meetings with hierarchy?Schmeichel posts Ranieri tributePreview: Leicester City vs. LiverpoolEddie Jones 'feels sorry' for Ranieri
Were Leicester right to sack Claudio Ranieri?Ranieri: "Yesterday my dream died"Raneiri 'genuinely shocked' by sackingBruce: Ranieri sacking "morally wrong"Conte: 'I will take risk of winning title'
> Leicester City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
 