Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that he is hopeful that Danny Ings can make a return from a serious knee injury during pre-season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has all but ruled out a return for Danny Ings before the end of the season.

In October, Ings suffered his second serious knee injury in the space of a year and it was revealed that he faced a race to be fit for the final weeks of the season.

However, Klopp has moved to play down expectations of Ings featuring in the first team before the start of pre-season in July.

The 49-year-old is quoted by The Express: "Danny is not fit. He's in a good way but it will take time.

"I don't think there is any chance for this season. We are looking at pre-season."

Ings has made just 11 appearances for Liverpool since signing from Burnley in June 2015.