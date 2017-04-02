Leicester City team header

Demarai Gray: 'It has been a tough season for me'

Demarai Gray in action for Leicester City on September 22, 2016
© SilverHub
Leicester City winger Demarai Gray admits that he has found it "tough" to be in and out of the starting lineup this season.
Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has admitted that he has found it "tough" to be in and out of the team this season.

The 20-year-old made just his seventh Premier League start of the campaign during Saturday's 2-0 win over Stoke City, while he has completed a full 90 minutes on just two occasions in the top flight this term.

Leicester's win saw them move six points clear of danger and up to 13th place, but Gray admitted that he is not entirely satisfied due to his lack of first-team action.

"It's been a very tough season for me, I've been in and out. Just like any player I want to play but I've had to be patient, and any time I get my opportunity I want to impact and play well," he told the club's official website.

"I've got to be direct and lively and get the fans lively as well, I've got to keep doing what I'm doing. Everything is looking good now and hopefully we can keep our momentum and get more points."

Leicester, who have now won five consecutive matches since Craig Shakespeare took over, will host bottom-of-the-table Sunderland on Tuesday.

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
