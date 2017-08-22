Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen says he "had some strong words" with his players at half time in their EFL Cup win over Newport County.

Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen has admitted that he issued "some strong words" to his players at half time in their EFL Cup meeting with Newport County.

The League Two side took a shock lead in Tuesday's second-round clash at Elland Road, Rob Green letting a Joss Labadie shot squirm under his body just after the half-hour mark.

Newport could have been further ahead by the break, having outplayed their Championship opponents, but Kemar Roofe drew the hosts level in the 44th minute.

Roofe went on to complete his hat-trick in the second half alongside goals from Samu Saiz and Ronaldo Vieira for a comprehensive 5-1 home win.

Christiansen told BBC Sport after the game: "Newport County put in a good performance and made it difficult for us in the first half.

"I had some strong words at half time, I wasn't happy with our performance. In the second half, our quality came through and I was very satisfied."

The draw for the third round of the competition will be made on Thursday, at 4:15am BST.