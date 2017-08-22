Aug 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Elland Road
LeedsLeeds United
5-1
Newport County
Roofe (44', 49', 65'), Saiz (78'), Vieira (89')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Labadie (33')

Thomas Christiansen: 'I had some strong words for Leeds United players'

A general view of the Bill Bremner statue outside the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 16, 2014
© Getty Images
Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen says he "had some strong words" with his players at half time in their EFL Cup win over Newport County.
Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen has admitted that he issued "some strong words" to his players at half time in their EFL Cup meeting with Newport County.

The League Two side took a shock lead in Tuesday's second-round clash at Elland Road, Rob Green letting a Joss Labadie shot squirm under his body just after the half-hour mark.

Newport could have been further ahead by the break, having outplayed their Championship opponents, but Kemar Roofe drew the hosts level in the 44th minute.

Roofe went on to complete his hat-trick in the second half alongside goals from Samu Saiz and Ronaldo Vieira for a comprehensive 5-1 home win.

Christiansen told BBC Sport after the game: "Newport County put in a good performance and made it difficult for us in the first half.

"I had some strong words at half time, I wasn't happy with our performance. In the second half, our quality came through and I was very satisfied."

The draw for the third round of the competition will be made on Thursday, at 4:15am BST.

Your Comments
Leeds United striker Chris Wood poses with his Championship player of the award for January 2017 [DO NOTE USE UNTIL FEB 10]
Burnley sign Chris Wood for club-record fee
Leeds United 'make £6m Rudy Gestede offer'
 General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
Andrea Radrizzani: 'Leeds United forced into Chris Wood sale'
