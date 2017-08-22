Liam Bridcutt finalises move to Nottingham Forest from Leeds United

Liam Bridcutt finalises a move to Nottingham Forest from Leeds United on a three-year deal.
Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Liam Bridcutt from Leeds United for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old, who held the captaincy at Elland Road last season, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract at the City Ground.

Bridcutt started 22 Championship matches last season and came off the bench in a further three, but he has played no part in the current league campaign under Thomas Christiansen.

In fact, the midfielder's only outing so far was a substitute appearance in the Whites' 4-1 win over Port Vale in the EFL Cup, which means that he will be ineligible to feature in the competition for Forest.

The former Chelsea youth player could make his debut in Mark Warburton's side against his former club Leeds on Saturday.

