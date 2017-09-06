New Transfer Talk header

Juventus 'eye Thomas Meunier move'

Thomas Meunier and Mesut Ozil in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Juventus hold an interest in Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier, according to a report.
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 21:23 UK

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier.

Meunier, 25, joined PSG from Club Brugge last summer, and the full-back scored once and provided four assists in 22 Ligue 1 appearances for the French giants during the 2016-17 campaign.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both tried to sign the Belgium international in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, but PSG rejected the interest.

According to La Derniere Heure, however, Juventus are confident of turning the defender's head with an offer at the start of 2018.

Meunier is currently battling Dani Alves for the right-back position at PSG this season.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe confirms Arsenal talks
