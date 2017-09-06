Juventus 'eye Thomas Meunier move'

Juventus hold an interest in Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier, according to a report.

Meunier, 25, joined PSG from Club Brugge last summer, and the full-back scored once and provided four assists in 22 Ligue 1 appearances for the French giants during the 2016-17 campaign.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both tried to sign the Belgium international in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, but PSG rejected the interest.

According to La Derniere Heure, however, Juventus are confident of turning the defender's head with an offer at the start of 2018.

Meunier is currently battling Dani Alves for the right-back position at PSG this season.