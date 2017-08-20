Paris Saint-Germain are likely to be without Dani Alves for their league game against Toulouse following the death of the defender's aunt in Brazil.

Brazilian publication O Globo reports that a 46-year-old woman, believed to be the defender's mother's sister, was found drowned in a river near the state of Bahia on Friday.

The death has been confirmed by Alves's family and he is now unlikely to play any part against Toulouse at Parc des Princes in PSG's third league outing of the season.

Alves joined the Parisians from Juventus in the summer after rejecting a reunion with his former manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The former Sevilla and Barcelona defender featured 31 times for Juve in Serie A and the Champions League during his only season at the club.