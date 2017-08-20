Aug 20, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Parc des Princes
PSGParis Saint-Germain
vs.
Toulouse
 

Dani Alves 'to miss Toulouse match' following tragic death of aunt

Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
© Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain are likely to be without Dani Alves for their league game against Toulouse following the death of the defender's aunt in Brazil.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 10:45 UK

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Dani Alves is expected to sit out Sunday night's Ligue 1 meeting with Toulouse as he mourns the tragic death of his aunt.

Brazilian publication O Globo reports that a 46-year-old woman, believed to be the defender's mother's sister, was found drowned in a river near the state of Bahia on Friday.

The death has been confirmed by Alves's family and he is now unlikely to play any part against Toulouse at Parc des Princes in PSG's third league outing of the season.

Alves joined the Parisians from Juventus in the summer after rejecting a reunion with his former manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The former Sevilla and Barcelona defender featured 31 times for Juve in Serie A and the Champions League during his only season at the club.

Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar da Silva Santos Junior (Up) celebrates with his teammate Barcelona's Brazilian defender Dani Alves after scoring during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Ger
Read Next:
Alves: 'Neymar persuaded me to pick PSG'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dani Alves, Pep Guardiola, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
Dani Alves 'to miss Toulouse match' following tragic death of aunt
 Ruslan Rotan and Grzegorz Krychowiak in action during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Poland on June 21, 2016
Chelsea ready to move for Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak?
 Neymar wearing Beats headphones IN A PSG SHIRT
Unai Emery: 'Neymar can become world's best player at Paris Saint-Germain'
Report: PSG not considering Draxler saleSpurs 'in advanced talks for Juan Foyth'Asensio in line for new Real deal?Juventus complete deal for MatuidiMarco Asensio: 'I'd reject PSG move'
Mark Hughes: "Jese is an elite player"Report: Arsenal ready to make Draxler moveNeymar hires UFC star as personal bodyguardMbappe left out of squad for Metz tripPSG put Draxler up for sale?
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage
More Toulouse News
Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
Dani Alves 'to miss Toulouse match' following tragic death of aunt
 Bournemouth's Max Gradel during a friendly fixture against Valencia on August 3, 2016
Report: Bournemouth midfielder Max Gradel close to Toulouse loan move
 Bournemouth's Max Gradel during a friendly fixture against Valencia on August 3, 2016
Report: Bournemouth reject Toulouse loan bid for Max Gradel
Max Gradel set for France move?Boro complete Braithwaite signingArsenal 'maintain interest in Alban Lafont'Brighton, Bournemouth keen on Braithwaite?Arsenal flop to sign for Toulouse?
Toulouse: 'No contact for Issa Diop'West Ham consider Braithwaite move?Saints 'identify Van Dijk replacement'Toulouse terminate Odsonne Edouard loanChelsea 'closing in on Issa Diop deal'
> Toulouse Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 