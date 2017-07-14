Real Madrid 'eye Thomas Meunier swoop'

Real Madrid will move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier if Danilo joins Chelsea this summer, according to a report.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Chelsea were on the brink of signing Danilo, who struggled to displace Dani Carvajal in the Madrid team during the 2016-17 campaign.

According to Marca, if Danilo makes the move to Stamford Bridge, the Spanish side will swoop for Belgian international Meunier, whose spot at PSG is in doubt following the arrival of Brazilian right-back Dani Alves.

Meunier, 25, joined PSG from Club Brugge last summer, and the full-back scored once and provided four assists in 22 Ligue 1 appearances for the French giants during the 2016-17 campaign.

Real Madrid have brought Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos to the Bernabeu from Atletico Madrid and Real Betis respectively in this summer's transfer window.