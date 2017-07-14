New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid 'eye Thomas Meunier swoop'

Thomas Meunier and Mesut Ozil in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Real Madrid will move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier if Danilo joins Chelsea this summer, according to a report.
Real Madrid will reportedly move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier if Danilo joins Chelsea this summer.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Chelsea were on the brink of signing Danilo, who struggled to displace Dani Carvajal in the Madrid team during the 2016-17 campaign.

According to Marca, if Danilo makes the move to Stamford Bridge, the Spanish side will swoop for Belgian international Meunier, whose spot at PSG is in doubt following the arrival of Brazilian right-back Dani Alves.

Meunier, 25, joined PSG from Club Brugge last summer, and the full-back scored once and provided four assists in 22 Ligue 1 appearances for the French giants during the 2016-17 campaign.

Real Madrid have brought Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos to the Bernabeu from Atletico Madrid and Real Betis respectively in this summer's transfer window.

Alvaro Odriozola of Spain Under-21s in a friendly against Italy Under-21s on March 27, 2017
