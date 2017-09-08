Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky challenges his side to continue improving following their 4-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers last time out.

The Tigers bounced back from three consecutive defeats across all competitions to thrash Bolton last time out, racing into a three-goal lead within half an hour before adding a fourth late on.

Slutsky has now won two, drawn one and lost three of his six matches in charge of the team, but he is hopeful that his side are now on the up heading into Friday's match against Derby County.

"We played well against Bolton last time out, but I hope we will play each match better and better," he told reporters.

"Derby are strong and experienced. They are a very good team and all players are experienced. But like every team, they have strengths and they have weaknesses - we will try to use their weaknesses."

Hull currently sit eighth in the Championship table, two points adrift of the playoff places after five games of the season.