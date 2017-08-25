Aug 25, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
4-0
BoltonBolton Wanderers
Diomande (13'), Bowen (19', 88'), Grosicki (29')
Meyler (11')
FT(HT: 3-0)

Cullen (50'), Osede (74')

Result: Kamil Grosicki stars as Hull City overcome Bolton Wanderers

A general view of the KC Stadium is taken ahead of the English Premier League football match between Hull City and Chelsea in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on March 22, 2015
Hull City move into sixth position in the Championship table courtesy of a 4-0 win over Bolton Wanderers at the KCOM Stadium.
Friday, August 25, 2017

Kamil Grosicki scored once and provided two assists as Hull City moved into sixth position in the Championship table with a 4-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers at the KCOM Stadium on Friday night.

Three of the home side's goals came in the first period, with Adama Diomande, Jarrod Bowen and Grosicki registering in the opening 29 minutes, before Bowen scored his second in the 88th minute.

Hull made the breakthrough in the 13th minute of action, with Diomande slotting into the back of the net from eight yards after excellent work from Grosicki.

Bolton midfielder Darren Pratley brought a fine save from Allan McGregor in the 17th minute as the visitors threatened to equalise, but less than two minutes later, Hull moved 2-0 ahead after Bowen headed a Grosicki cross into the back of the net.

Hull were purring at that point, and Leonid Slutsky's side scored their third of the night in the 29th minute when the excellent Grosicki danced into the Bolton box before firing the ball past Mark Howard.

The hosts might have scored a fourth just past the hour when Bowen found space in a forward position, but the attacker fired his effort over the crossbar, before Adam Le Fondre tested McGregor down the other end.

Jon Toral came off the bench in the 80th minute for his Hull debut following a move from Arsenal, but chances were few and far between in the latter stages as the Tigers eased to just their second league win of the 2017-18 campaign.

There was time for one more goal before the full-time whistle, however, with Bowen collecting a smart pass from Diomande before firing past Howard as Hull proved too strong for Bolton on the night.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson poses with his League One manager of the month award for March 2017
