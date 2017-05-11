Crowd generic

Hull City

Marco Silva urges Hull City players to believe in themselves

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Marco Silva calls on his Hull City players to believe in themselves ahead of their crucial game against relegation rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Marco Silva has urged his Hull City players to believe in themselves ahead of their crucial game against relegation rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Tigers travel to Selhurst Park knowing that they could be relegated from the Premier League this weekend if they lose and Swansea City win at Sunderland.

Silva told Sky Sports News: "We are ready to go to Palace and try and win the game. Our focus is on the next game and we need to win.

"It's normal, it's a fight between three clubs but when we were out of the bottom three I said it is until the end and it will go until the end.

"It's like a final for us but for our opponent as well. Three or four weeks ago, nobody put Palace in this fight but now they need to fight, they are not safe.

"We need to win the games and the next, of course, it is like a final to us. We have got to believe and this is most important."

Hull suffered a huge blow to their survival hopes last weekend as they were defeated 2-0 at home by already-relegated Sunderland to leave them one point adrift of safety.

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
expand
 