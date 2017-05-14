Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says that the pressure will be on Hull City when the two struggling clubs meet at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has said that his side 'must hold their nerve' when they play 'under-pressure' Hull City on Sunday.

The Eagles play host to Marco Silva's team with a four-point lead in the race for survival, but victory for the Tigers would leave Palace in danger of relegation ahead of a final-day trip to Manchester United.

However, while claiming that his team cannot afford to play below their best, Allardyce insists that the onus is on their opponents to push for all three points.

The 62-year-old told reporters: "We have to hold our nerve Sunday and make sure we produce our best performance.

"Our crowd will be a big help, but they can't get nervous because that will pass over to the players. Have to hold our nerve.

"The pressure lies with Hull. They have to win, we only have to avoid losing."

Palace go into the game having failed to score in their last three league games, all of which have ended in defeat.