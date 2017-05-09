Hull City hand a 12-month contract extension to defender Brian Lenihan with the option of a further year.

Hull City defender Brian Lenihan has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The 22-year-old joined the Tigers from Cork City in 2014 but has seen his time at the KCOM Stadium disrupted by injuries so far.

However, having recently returned to the Under-23 side, Hull have now handed the full-back a 12-month extension which includes the option of a further year.

Lenihan has made just one senior appearance since joining Hull, mainly due to a series of recurring injuries which forced him to undergo knee surgery last summer.

Lenihan, who spent time on loan at Blackpool during the 2014-15 season, was called up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad during their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign and has been capped for their Under-21 side.