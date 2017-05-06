May 6, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Attendance: 22,480
Hull City
0-2
Sunderland

Clucas (28'), Grosicki (33'), Elmohamady (84')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Jones (69'), Defoe (92')
Anichebe (90')

Marco Silva: "We need to be calm"

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Hull City manager Marco Silva suggests that "tension" may have cost his side in their shock 2-0 home loss to Sunderland.
Hull City manager Marco Silva has suggested that "big tension" may have cost his side as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to already-relegated Sunderland this afternoon.

The result marked the Tigers' first home defeat since 2017 and Silva's first home defeat as a manager in more than three years, and it leaves them just two points above the relegation zone ahead of 18th-placed Swansea City's encounter with Everton this evening.

Hull will be in the dropzone should the Swans win, however, and have only games with Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur left to play in the fight for survival.

"It's disappointing," Silva told BBC Sport. "We had chances to score in many moments of the game. Ultimately there was big tension in some of the team. We need to be calm in some moments.

"When you don't do this you start to lose focus and we conceded two from set-pieces. Now is the moment to rest and analyse. It's an important moment for us. We didn't achieve what wanted from the match but we have two more games."

Hull travel to London to take on Palace a week tomorrow.

