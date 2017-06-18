Czech Republic also finished top of their qualifying group, though, and have previous experience of success in this tournament with victory in 2002.

Germany are amongst the favourites to go all the way in Poland having gone through the qualifying campaign with a 100% record, winning all 10 of their matches.

24 min We're halfway through the first half now and we've still only had the one shot on target - and that a rather tame one too. Not much to separate these two at the moment.

22 min There is a really good atmosphere inside the stadium today, with plenty of fans in attendance too. There are barely any empty seats, which is great to see at this level.

20 min Almost a chance for Czech Republic to break as Schick tries to play an incisive pass through for Cerny, but he doesn't put enough on it and that gives Germany the chance to get back and avoid the danger.

18 min Selka gets a bit of luck with a bounce that sees him break down the left channel, but there are no teammates in the middle to get on the end of his subsequent cross. It was a teasing pass inside, but no-one was there to make the most of it.

17 min Germany have given the ball away on quite a few occasions already, with a few in white shirts have begun this match quite sloppily. They need to improve in the final third especially.

15 min The possession stats have just popped up and I'm surprised to see that Czech Republic have had 53% of the ball. It feels as though Germany have a certain degree of control over the game, but it is Czech Republic who have actually seen more of the ball.

13 min This game is yet to really get going. Germany have been the better team and had that chance for Gnabry, but on the whole it has been a fairly slow start to this one.

11 min SAVE! This time it is Meyer who perhaps takes the wrong option, going for goal instead of looking for support. He gets his shot on target, but it is fairly tame and straight at Zima, who gathers it up.

10 min Germany have the chance to break through Gnabry, who darts past his man in midfield to launch the counter. The winger has two white shirts in support over to his right, but instead he goes for a more optimistic pass out to his left and loses possession.

9 min Important piece of defending from Stark as the ball breaks behind him and Schick threatens to latch on to it. Stark was alert to the danger, though, and took no risks by putting it out for a throw.

7 min Germany have taken control of this one in the early stages. They are dominating possession and carry a threat almost every time they come forward too. It is still very early days, but it has been a good start from the Germans.

5 min CHANCE! The opening goal almost arrives for Germany as the ball is poked through for Gnabry down the left channel. The new Bayern man bundles through one challenge but then places his finish just wide of the far post.

3 min Germany have an early chance to put Czech Republic under a bit of pressure with a free kick in a crossing position, but it is easy for the keeper to claim. That will be a settling early touch for Zima.

1 min KICKOFF: Here we go! Czech Republic get the game underway and have an effort inside 20 seconds, but it is never troubling the keeper.

4.58pm Right, the players are out and the anthems have been belted out by those inside the stadium - it looks as though there could be more Czechs than Germans - can they cheer their team onto victory?

4.56pm PREDICTION: Right, it's almost time for kickoff in Tychy, which means that it is time for a prediction! This match, and indeed the whole group, should be fairly tight with all four teams having a genuine chance of reaching the next stage. Germany should have just enough about them to pull off the win though - I am going for 2-0!

4.54pm As with Germany, Czech Republic's form has dropped a little ahead of the tournament, losing twice in their last five games - as many defeats as they had suffered in their previous 19. However, they have bounced back a bit more recently, winning their last two outings against Slovakia and hosts Poland. Considering Poland beat Germany in November, that could make things very interesting today. Victory would make it three wins in a row for the first time since March 2016.

4.52pm Vitezslav Lavicka 's side did finish top of their qualifying group, though, losing just one of their 10 outings against the likes of Belgium, Montenegro, Malta, Latvia and Moldova. Only three teams - Germany, Portugal and Spain - scored more goals than Czech Republic in that time, so hopefully we will be in for a high-scoring treat today.

4.50pm Czech Republic failed to make it out of the group stages in 2015, winning one, drawing one and losing one of their three games, but they do have a bit of history in the competition having lifted the trophy in 2002 with a team including Petr Cech. Czech Republic had also reached the final two years before that, but it has been a while since that generation of players and they will do well to pip some of Europe's footballing heavyweights to a place in the knockout rounds this time.

4.48pm The last time Germany did lose two games in a row they crashed out of the Under-21 Euros in the group stages, and while they have lots of quality at their disposal in Poland they will face another tricky test to get through a difficult group. Denmark and Italy will face each other a little later on this evening, while Czech Republic will also be hopeful of finishing in the top two having disappointed on home soil two years ago.

4.46pm Despite that formidable qualifying campaign, Germany don't actually come into this tournament in particularly great form. They have lost two of their last three games having won 13 on the bounce before then - stretching back to their semi-final exit at the 2015 edition of this tournament. Germany have now lost as many games in their last three outings as they had in their 25 prior to that, going down 1-0 at the hands of both Poland and Portugal. Another defeat today would make it back-to-back losses for the first time in over four years.

4.44pm Stefan Kuntz 's side were also the top scorers throughout all of qualifying, finding the back of the net 35 times in their 10 outings - an average of 3.5 per game. There were a few teams with better defensive records, with Germany conceding eight times in those 10 games, and Kuntz will be keen to improve that aspect of the performances as a solid defence can be so important in tournaments like this where a defeat can be so damaging.

4.42pm The signs suggest that they are more than capable of doing exactly that, with Germany the only team to have gone through the qualifying campaign with a perfect 100% record of 10 wins from 10. In fairness, it wasn't the toughest of groups with Austria, Finland, Azerbaijan, Russia and the Faroe Islands to contend with, but Germany still had to get the job done and they did it in style.

4.40pm It is Germany who will go into this game as favourites to make a winning start, and many may be backing them to go all the way and lift the trophy this year. Considering their overall standing on the world stage it is somewhat surprising to see that Germany have only won this competition once, when a team including Mesut Ozil thrashed England 4-0 back in 2009. Indeed, that is the only time they have ever reached the final, so they will be hopeful of improving that record this summer.

4.38pm The Czech perhaps do not have as many recognisable names, but in striker Patrik Schick they have a player many regard to be one of the brightest at this tournament. The Sampdoria man has 10 goals in nine appearances for the Under-21 side and is thought to be close to sealing a switch to Serie A champions Juventus, although Paris Saint-Germain are also interested. He is certainly one to watch both today and throughout the tournament.

4.36pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, there are a few familiar faces in the Germany starting XI, with five of their squad having already made appearances for the senior side. That includes former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry, who recently joined Bayern Munich, and captain Maximilian Arnold from Wolfsburg. Mahmoud Dahoud also starts for Stefan Kuntz 's side in what looks like a very strong team for the Germans.

4.34pm CZECH REPUBLIC SUBS: Vejmola, Macej, Havlik, Julis, Barak, Chory, Hubinek, Necas, Stronati, Hasek, Holzer, Kasa

4.34pm CZECH REPUBLIC STARTING XI: Zima; Sacek, Simic, Luftner, Havel; Travnik, Soucek, Sevcik; Cerny, Schick, Jankto

4.32pm GERMANY SUBS: Schwabe, Vlachodimos, Anton, Jung, Platte, Klunter, Kehrer, Amiri, Hagerer, Oztunali, Kohr, Philipp

4.32pm GERMANY STARTING XI: Pollersbeck; Toljan, Stark, Kempf, Gerhardt; Arnold, Dahoud, Meyer; Gnabry, Selke, Weiser