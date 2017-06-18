Jun 18, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Stadion Miejski
Germany U21sGermany Under-21s
0-0
Czech Rep. U21sCzech Republic Under-21s
 
LIVE

Team News: Mahmoud Dahoud, Serge Gnabry in Germany Under-21 XI

Monchengladbach's midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud (R) and Wolfsburg's striker Max Kruse vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on October 3, 201
© Getty Images
Mahmoud Dahoud and Serge Gnabry both start for Germany Under-21s in their Under-21 European Championship opener against Czech Republic Under-21s.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 16:12 UK

Mahmoud Dahoud and Serge Gnabry both start for Germany Under-21s in their Under-21 European Championship Group C opener against Czech Republic Under-21s on Sunday afternoon.

Gnabry, who has joined Bayern Munich this summer, is selected in the final third alongside Davie Selke and Mitchell Weiser, while the highly-rated Dahoud is also in the XI.

Maximilian Arnold, meanwhile, will captain a team that also includes Max Meyer.

As for Czech Republic, their line is led by in-demand Sampdoria forward Patrik Schick, who has scored 10 times in nine appearances at this level of football.

Germany Under-21s: Pollersbeck; Toljan, Stark, Kempf, Gerhardt; Arnold, Dahoud, Meyer; Gnabry, Selke, Weiser
Subs: Schwabe, Vlachodimos, Anton, Jung, Platte, Lunter, Kehrer, Amiri, Hagerer, Oztunali, Rohr, Philipp,

Czech Republic Under-21s: Zima; Sacek, Simic, Luftner, Havel; Travnik, Soucek, Sevcik; Cerny, Schick, Jankto
Subs: Vejmola, Macej, Havlik, Julis, Barak, Chory, Hubinek, Necas, Stronati, Hasek, Holzer, Kasa

Serge Gnabry in action for Arsenal on January 24, 2014
Read Next:
Germany coach "annoyed" by Gnabry treatment
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Serge Gnabry, Mahmoud Dahoud, Davie Selke, Mitchell Weiser, Maximilian Arnold, Max Meyer, Patrik Schick, Football
Your Comments
More Germany Under-21s News
Wolfsburg's midfielder Maximilian Arnold celebrates after scoring the 0-1 during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Nuremberg vs VfL Wolfsburg in Nuremberg, southern Germany, on November 23, 2013
Live Commentary: Germany Under-21s 0-0 Czech Republic Under-21s
 Monchengladbach's midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud (R) and Wolfsburg's striker Max Kruse vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on October 3, 201
Team News: Mahmoud Dahoud, Serge Gnabry in Germany Under-21 XI
 England Under-21s defender Jack Stephens in action during his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Result: Nadiem Amiri strike sees off England Under-21s
Germany coach "annoyed" by Gnabry treatmentEmre Can: 'Germany exit shameful'Result: Five-star Portugal destroy GermanyHalf-Time Report: Portugal in cruise control against GermanyTeam News: Portugal keep faith with Sweden starting XI
Live Commentary: Portugal U21s 5-0 Germany U21s - as it happenedResult: Germany reach Euro 2015 semi-finalsHalf-Time Report: Czech Republic holding Germany to stalemateTeam News: One change each for Czechs, GermansLive Commentary: Czech Rep. U21s 1-1 Germany U21s - as it happened
> Germany Under-21s Homepage
More Czech Republic Under-21s News
Wolfsburg's midfielder Maximilian Arnold celebrates after scoring the 0-1 during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Nuremberg vs VfL Wolfsburg in Nuremberg, southern Germany, on November 23, 2013
Live Commentary: Germany Under-21s 0-0 Czech Republic Under-21s
 Monchengladbach's midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud (R) and Wolfsburg's striker Max Kruse vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on October 3, 201
Team News: Mahmoud Dahoud, Serge Gnabry in Germany Under-21 XI
 Czech Matej Hybs (L) and Germany's Armin Younes fight for a ball during the EURO U21 2015 group A match between Czech Republic and Germany at Eden Arena on June 23, 2015
Result: Germany Under-21s reach Euro 2015 semi-finals after knocking out Czech Republic
Half-Time Report: Czech Republic holding Germany to stalemateTeam News: One change each for Czechs, GermansLive Commentary: Czech Rep. U21s 1-1 Germany U21s - as it happenedResult: Czech Republic U21s put four past SerbiaLive Commentary: Serbia U21s 0-4 Czech Rep. U21s - as it happened
Result: Denmark dampen hosts at U21 EurosLive Commentary: Czech Rep. U21s 1-2 Denmark U21s - as it happenedEuro U21 Champs - Group A preview
> Czech Republic Under-21s Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 