Mahmoud Dahoud and Serge Gnabry both start for Germany Under-21s in their Under-21 European Championship Group C opener against Czech Republic Under-21s on Sunday afternoon.

Gnabry, who has joined Bayern Munich this summer, is selected in the final third alongside Davie Selke and Mitchell Weiser, while the highly-rated Dahoud is also in the XI.

Maximilian Arnold, meanwhile, will captain a team that also includes Max Meyer.

As for Czech Republic, their line is led by in-demand Sampdoria forward Patrik Schick, who has scored 10 times in nine appearances at this level of football.

Germany Under-21s: Pollersbeck; Toljan, Stark, Kempf, Gerhardt; Arnold, Dahoud, Meyer; Gnabry, Selke, Weiser

Subs: Schwabe, Vlachodimos, Anton, Jung, Platte, Lunter, Kehrer, Amiri, Hagerer, Oztunali, Rohr, Philipp,

Czech Republic Under-21s: Zima; Sacek, Simic, Luftner, Havel; Travnik, Soucek, Sevcik; Cerny, Schick, Jankto

Subs: Vejmola, Macej, Havlik, Julis, Barak, Chory, Hubinek, Necas, Stronati, Hasek, Holzer, Kasa