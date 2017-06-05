Max Meyer, reportedly on the radar of Premier League pair Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, rejects the offer of a new contract at Schalke 04.

Schalke 04 midfielder Max Meyer has revealed that he turned down the offer of a new contract, amid recent rumours that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in his signature.

The 21-year-old recently admitted that there is only a "50-50 chance" of him staying in the Bundesliga next season after seeing his name linked with the Premier League pair.

Schalke sporting executive Christian Heidel was quick to play down a move away this summer, however, stressing that no formal approach had been made as of the end of March, but Meyer's refusal to pen a new deal may force his side's hand.

"I received an offer of a contract extension, but with my management I decided to turn it down," he is quoted as saying by German publication Bild.

When pushed on his next career move, he added: "That's the question. It's clear that I have to assert myself more next season."

Meyer, under contract at he Veltins-Arena until next year, played a part in two goals in 27 Bundesliga appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.