Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur target rejects Schalke 04 contract

Schalke's midfielder Max Meyer plays the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on October 17, 2015.
Max Meyer, reportedly on the radar of Premier League pair Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, rejects the offer of a new contract at Schalke 04.
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 22:30 UK

Schalke 04 midfielder Max Meyer has revealed that he turned down the offer of a new contract, amid recent rumours that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in his signature.

The 21-year-old recently admitted that there is only a "50-50 chance" of him staying in the Bundesliga next season after seeing his name linked with the Premier League pair.

Schalke sporting executive Christian Heidel was quick to play down a move away this summer, however, stressing that no formal approach had been made as of the end of March, but Meyer's refusal to pen a new deal may force his side's hand.

"I received an offer of a contract extension, but with my management I decided to turn it down," he is quoted as saying by German publication Bild.

When pushed on his next career move, he added: "That's the question. It's clear that I have to assert myself more next season."

Meyer, under contract at he Veltins-Arena until next year, played a part in two goals in 27 Bundesliga appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

