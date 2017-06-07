Crowd generic

Fiorentina

Fiorentina appoint former captain Stefano Pioli as new manager

Head coach of Lazio Stefano Pioli prior the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and SS Lazio at Stadio San Paolo on September 20, 2015 in Naples, Italy.
© Getty Images
Fiorentina announce the appointment of former captain Stefano Pioli as their new head coach just one month after he was sacked by Inter Milan.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 22:08 UK

Fiorentina have confirmed the appointment of former Lazio and Inter Milan head coach Stefano Pioli as their new manager.

The 51-year-old was dismissed by the Nerazzurri three games before the end of the Serie A season, in which the club finished seventh and missed out on Europe.

Pioli spent six seasons at Fiorentina as a player and returns with the club hoping to take advantage of the extra Champions League place on offer to Italian top-flight clubs next season.

A statement on the official Viola website read: "ACF Fiorentina announces that it has reached an agreement with Stefano Pioli, who will be entrusted with the technical guidance of the first team.

"Stefano Pioli, as a player, wore the Viola shirt on 156 occasions between 1989 and 1995, also wearing the captain's armband.

"The new Gigliati boss has signed a contract which will tie him to his new club for two years with the option of a third.

"The owners, the directors and everyone at Fiorentina wish the Coach the greatest satisfaction, and offer him a huge 'good luck' for his new job. Welcome back, Stefano."

Pioli has also been manager at Italian clubs Salernitana, Modena, Parma, Grosseto, Piacenza, Sassuolo, Chievo, Palermo and Bologna.

Fiorentina's Italian forward Federico Bernardeschi (R) celebrates with Slovenian midfielder Josip Ilicic after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League group I football match between Basel and Fiorentina at the St Jakob stadium in Basel on November 26
Read Next:
Chelsea receive boost in chase for winger?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Stefano Pioli, Football
Your Comments
More Fiorentina News
Head coach of Lazio Stefano Pioli prior the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and SS Lazio at Stadio San Paolo on September 20, 2015 in Naples, Italy.
Fiorentina appoint former captain Stefano Pioli as new manager
 General view prior to the Serie A match between Empoli FC and AC Chievo Verona at Stadio Carlo Castellani on August 23, 2015
Empoli relegated from Serie A following final-day defeat
 Sebastian Larsson of Sunderland in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland AFC and Stoke City FC at the Stadium of Light on November 28, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
Fiorentina to make move for Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson?
Chelsea receive boost in chase for winger?Fiorentina looking for permanent Sanchez deal?Ranieri to take over at Fiorentina?EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
Nikola Kalinic 'turned down China move'Watford sign Mauro Zarate from FiorentinaKalinic closing in on move to China?Watford plan move for Fiorentina striker?Report: Spurs eye move for Bernardeschi
> Fiorentina Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CJuventus38294577275091
2Roma38283790385287
3Napoli38268494395586
4Atalanta BCAtalanta38219862412172
5Lazio382171074512370
6AC Milan381891157451263
7Inter Milan381951472492362
8Fiorentina381612106357660
9Torino381314117166553
10Sampdoria381212144955-648
11CagliariCagliari38145195576-2147
12SassuoloSassuolo38137185863-546
13Udinese38129174756-945
14AC Chievo VeronaChievo38127194361-1843
15Bologna38118194058-1841
16Genoa3899203864-2636
17Crotone3897223458-2434
REmpoli3888222961-3232
RPalermo3868243377-4426
RPescara3839263781-4418
> Full Version
 