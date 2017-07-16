New Transfer Talk header

Everton 'to return with £45m bid for Gylfi Sigurdsson'

Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Everton are reportedly willing to compromise in their attempt to sign Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea City, with a second bid of £45m to be tabled.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 11:34 UK

Everton are to make a fresh approach for Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson by offering £45m, according to a report.

The Icelandic midfielder is already understood to have been made the subject of one unsuccessful bid by the Toffees, worth around £40m upfront.

Swansea are refusing to be bullied by their Premier League rivals, with Leicester City also said to have shown an interest, but their resolve could now be tested for a second time.

It is claimed by The Express that the Swans want £50m for their star performer of last season, and Everton are prepared to compromise by increasing their initial offer to £45m.

Sigurdsson, who played a part in 22 Premier League goals in 2016-17, was left out of Swansea's squad for their pre-season tour of the United States due to the uncertainty over his future.

