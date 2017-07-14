Swansea City's American owners insist that the Welsh outfit "will not be bullied" into selling Gylfi Sigurdsson for under their valuation of the Iceland international.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Sigurdsson would not travel with the Swansea squad on their pre-season tour of the United States amid speculation surrounding the midfielder's future.

On Tuesday, Swansea boss Paul Clement confirmed that there is "very strong interest" in Sigurdsson, who scored nine times and registered 13 assists for the Swans in the Premier League last season.

Everton are believed to have had a £40m bid rejected for the Iceland international as Swansea hold out for £50m, and the Welsh club's owners are holding firm in their valuation of the player.

"At this time we have not received an offer from any club which represents a fair valuation of Gylfi given his importance to our club," read a joint statement from club owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien.

"We will not be bullied or forced into a decision until a club meets our valuation of the player, no matter whether they believe they have an agreement with the player. Any such agreement would obviously be in contravention of Premier League legislation."

Sigurdsson joined Swansea from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2014, and has scored 37 times in 128 appearances for the club.