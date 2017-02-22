Everton midfielder Ross Barkley says that he wants to reach double figures in terms of both goals and assists by the end of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign.

Barkley, 23, has scored four goals and registered five assists in 23 Premier League appearances for Everton this season, with his form in recent weeks helping the club nail-down seventh spot in the table.

The England international is not content with his current numbers, however, and wants to reach "double figures" in goals and assists before the season ends.

"I feel like I should be getting more goals and I'm working really hard on that in training. Part of my game is that I need to get more goals," Barkley told Everton's official website. "Hopefully in the last few games of the season I can get into double figures. That's my aim at the start of every season.

"I've got five (assists) at the minute as well and I aim to get double figures in both. I'm a mixture of a midfielder and a striker, so sometimes when I'm higher up the pitch I need to think like a striker. And, as a midfielder, I need to think about defensive work as well."

Barkley managed eight Premier League goals for Everton last season.