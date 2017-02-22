General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Everton's Ross Barkley sets goals, assists target

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley says that he wants to reach double figures in terms of both goals and assists by the end of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 14:36 UK

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has revealed that he wants to reach double figures in terms of both goals and assists by the end of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign.

Barkley, 23, has scored four goals and registered five assists in 23 Premier League appearances for Everton this season, with his form in recent weeks helping the club nail-down seventh spot in the table.

The England international is not content with his current numbers, however, and wants to reach "double figures" in goals and assists before the season ends.

"I feel like I should be getting more goals and I'm working really hard on that in training. Part of my game is that I need to get more goals," Barkley told Everton's official website. "Hopefully in the last few games of the season I can get into double figures. That's my aim at the start of every season.

"I've got five (assists) at the minute as well and I aim to get double figures in both. I'm a mixture of a midfielder and a striker, so sometimes when I'm higher up the pitch I need to think like a striker. And, as a midfielder, I need to think about defensive work as well."

Barkley managed eight Premier League goals for Everton last season.

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Read Next:
Everton 'join race for Ox'
>
View our homepages for Ross Barkley, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Everton's Ross Barkley sets goals, assists target
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Everton 'join race for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain'
 Sports Mole logo
Everton 'interested in Palermo striker'
Everton 'eye Ilijia Nestorovsky swoop'West Ham join race to sign Ballo-Toure?Bolasie does not blame Martial for injuryEverton join Leicester in race for Walace?Koeman: 'Lukaku fit for Sunderland game'
Koeman: 'Lookman an inspiration to youngsters'Youri Tielemans hints at Everton moveLukaku misses Dubai trip with calf injuryDe Boer: 'Koeman deserves dream Barcelona job'Barkley stalling on new Everton deal?
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 