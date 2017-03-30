Everton confirm that Ramiro Funes Mori could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Everton have announced that Ramiro Funes Mori is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 26-year-old defender was stretchered off in the first half of Argentina's defeat to Bolivia on Tuesday night.

Funes Mori has since undergone assessment by the Toffees and it looks as though he will be absent for the remaining nine games of the campaign.

A statement on the club's official website read: "He will have a surgical opinion next week but the initial diagnosis suggests [he] is likely to be out of action for the rest of the campaign."

The defender has started 16 Premier League games this season, but he lost his first-team spot to Phil Jagielka in the last two matches prior to the international break.

After this latest news, it is likely that Jagielka will keep his place for Saturday's Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield.