Result: England Under-20s held by Guinea at World Cup following own goal blunder

England Under-20s are held to a 1-1 draw by Guinea at the World Cup following a shock own goal from Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 11:02 UK

An own goal from Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori restricted the England Under-20s to a 1-1 draw against Guinea Under-20s in the World Cup in South Korea.

It was a bright start from the Young Lions as they strung some decent attacks together, with Dominic Solanke, who plays his club football for Chelsea, impressing on the ball.

He had an opportunity to nab an early goal after connecting with the ball and attempting to guide a header towards the net, but it dropped wide.

Everton youngster Ademola Lookman found a way through before shooting over the crossbar, but they almost conceded at the other end when Juventus's Oumar Toure latched on to a rebound in the box.

It was a simple chance for the number four, but he ended up blasting the ball well wide, and later squandered another effort when attempting to curl the ball into the top corner.

After the half-time interval, England took the lead through Lewis Cook, whose shot went under the goalkeeper, but a matter of minutes later the team were left red faced.

Tomori's long-range backpass went by Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson and rolled into his own net, gifting Guinea a goal.

Jonjoe Kenny had an opportunity to win the game for England in the closing stages of the match, but his effort smashed into the side-netting.

England have won one and drawn another so far in the campaign, and they will round off Group A with a match against hosts Korea Republic on Friday.

