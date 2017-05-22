England attacker Adam Armstrong says that the Three Lions are capable of winning the Under-20 World Cup after they began their campaign with a 3-0 win over Argentina.

England attacker Adam Armstrong has admitted that he and his teammates are delighted to have recorded the Three Lions' first win at the Under-20 World Cup in 20 years.

On Saturday, England began their campaign with a 3-0 victory over six-time winners Argentina, with the Newcastle United forward, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dominic Solanke all getting on the scoresheet.

With group games against Guinea and hosts South Korea to come, Armstrong says that Paul Simpson's squad are confident of a prolonged run in the tournament after winning for the first time since 1997.

The 20-year-old is quoted by Fifa.com as saying: "It's been all over Twitter and the gaffer mentioned it, so it was good to get the win and the monkey off our back so we can settle down a bit out on the pitch.

"All the lads are raring to go now, we've got a great squad here and all the boys think we can do really well and hopefully go on and win it."

On their last appearance in the competition in 2013, England failed to win a game against Iraq, Chile and Egypt respectively.