World Cup
England team header take 2

England

Adam Adamstrong: 'England can win Under-20 World Cup'

Adam Armstrong in action for Newcastle on January 1, 2015
© Getty Images
England attacker Adam Armstrong says that the Three Lions are capable of winning the Under-20 World Cup after they began their campaign with a 3-0 win over Argentina.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 16:40 UK

England attacker Adam Armstrong has admitted that he and his teammates are delighted to have recorded the Three Lions' first win at the Under-20 World Cup in 20 years.

On Saturday, England began their campaign with a 3-0 victory over six-time winners Argentina, with the Newcastle United forward, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dominic Solanke all getting on the scoresheet.

With group games against Guinea and hosts South Korea to come, Armstrong says that Paul Simpson's squad are confident of a prolonged run in the tournament after winning for the first time since 1997.

The 20-year-old is quoted by Fifa.com as saying: "It's been all over Twitter and the gaffer mentioned it, so it was good to get the win and the monkey off our back so we can settle down a bit out on the pitch.

"All the lads are raring to go now, we've got a great squad here and all the boys think we can do really well and hopefully go on and win it."

On their last appearance in the competition in 2013, England failed to win a game against Iraq, Chile and Egypt respectively.

Sam Morsy of Chesterfield in action during the FA Cup Second Round match between MK Dons and Chesterfield at Stadium mk on December 6, 2014
Read Next:
Barnsley sign Wigan's Sam Morsy on loan
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Adam Armstrong, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dominic Solanke, Football
Your Comments
More England News
Adam Armstrong in action for Newcastle on January 1, 2015
Adam Adamstrong: 'England can win Under-20 World Cup'
 Sam Allardyce takes England training on August 30, 2016
Sam Allardyce opens up on 'gut-wrenching' England exit
 Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Result: England beat Argentina at Under-20 World Cup
Southgate: 'Players do not like showing weakness'Lennon detained under Mental Health ActSouthgate "stunned" by Ugo Ehiogu deathMourinho: 'Rashford shouldn't join U21s'Football world pays tribute to Ehiogu
Butland "ready to go" after recovering from injuryYoung not giving up hope of England recallBrazil return to top of FIFA world rankingsKlopp 'doesn't blame' Southgate for Lallana injuryConte: 'I feel sympathy for Allardyce'
> England Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 