England Under-21s boss Aidy Boothroyd has selected 28 players in his preliminary squad for next month's European Championship.

The tournament, which is being staged in Poland, does not start until the middle of June but Boothroyd is keen to assess their fitness and form ahead of the finals.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford features after missing out on the senior squad, while Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse also finds himself back among the group after making his debut for Gareth Southgate's team last month.

Further forward, his Saints teammate Nathan Redmond is another to take his place in the squad after time spent with the first-team setup.

England have been drawn to play Poland, Sweden and Slovakia in the group stages.

Full squad: Angus Gunn, Jonathan Mitchell, Jordan Pickford, Joe Wildsmith; Calum Chambers, Ben Chilwell, Kortney Hause, Rob Holding, Mason Holgate, Dominic Iorfa, Alfie Mawson, Sam McQueen, Jack Stephens, Matt Targett, Lewis Baker, Nathaniel Chalobah, Jack Grealish, Will Hughes, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, John Swift, James Ward-Prowse, Tammy Abraham, Isaiah Brown, Demarai Gray, Jacob Murphy, Nathan Redmond, Patrick Roberts, Cauley Woodrow