Jose Mourinho: 'Marcus Rashford should not play in Under-21 Euros'

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho argues that it does not make any sense for Marcus Rashford to be included in the England Under-21s squad for this summer's Euros.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that it does not make sense for Marcus Rashford to be included in England's squad for the Under-21 European Championships this summer.

The 19-year-old is eligible to be selected by Aidy Boothroyd for the tournament, although he has already established himself as a regular member of the senior squad having won eight caps for the Three Lions.

Rashford has also made 44 appearances across all competitions for United this season, and Mourinho questioned the wisdom in asking him to drop back down a level for this summer's tournament.

"I don't want to go in that direction. I just feel that, when a player reaches a certain level, it doesn't make a lot of sense to drop levels," he told reporters.

"It's like me putting him in our Under-23s to win, let's say, a derby against Man City. No? Nicky Butt could play him in that game because of his age.

"So when you reach a certain level and you've reached it for a long time, I don't think it makes sense. But the power is in their hands."

Rashford has scored 10 goals for United across all competitions this season.

England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
 Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Ugo Ehiogu of MK Dons in action during the pre season friendly match between MK Dons and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stadiummk on July 28, 2009
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
 Ugo Ehiogu of MK Dons in action during the pre season friendly match between MK Dons and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stadiummk on July 28, 2009
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
 Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
 Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
