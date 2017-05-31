The curtain has closed on another season and you've spoken in the Sports Mole Reader Awards for 2016-17.
There were so many memorable games in the Premier League this season, but which did you vote as the best? Hit play below to find out!
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|C
|Chelsea
|38
|30
|3
|5
|85
|33
|52
|93
|2
|Tottenham HotspurSpurs
|38
|26
|8
|4
|86
|26
|60
|86
|3
|Manchester CityMan City
|38
|23
|9
|6
|80
|39
|41
|78
|4
|Liverpool
|38
|22
|10
|6
|78
|42
|36
|76
|5
|Arsenal
|38
|23
|6
|9
|77
|44
|33
|75
|6
|Manchester UnitedMan Utd
|38
|18
|15
|5
|54
|29
|25
|69
|7
|Everton
|38
|17
|10
|11
|62
|44
|18
|61
|8
|Southampton
|38
|12
|10
|16
|41
|48
|-7
|46
|9
|Bournemouth
|38
|12
|10
|16
|55
|67
|-12
|46
|10
|West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom
|38
|12
|9
|17
|43
|51
|-8
|45
|11
|West Ham UnitedWest Ham
|38
|12
|9
|17
|47
|64
|-17
|45
|12
|Leicester CityLeicester
|38
|12
|8
|18
|48
|63
|-15
|44
|13
|Stoke CityStoke
|38
|11
|11
|16
|41
|56
|-15
|44
|14
|Crystal Palace
|38
|12
|5
|21
|50
|63
|-13
|41
|15
|Swansea CitySwansea
|38
|12
|5
|21
|45
|70
|-25
|41
|16
|Burnley
|38
|11
|7
|20
|39
|55
|-16
|40
|17
|Watford
|38
|11
|7
|20
|40
|68
|-28
|40
|R
|Hull City
|38
|9
|7
|22
|37
|80
|-43
|34
|R
|Middlesbrough
|38
|5
|13
|20
|27
|53
|-26
|28
|R
|Sunderland
|38
|6
|6
|26
|29
|69
|-40
|24
