Video: Sports Mole Reader Awards - Premier League Game of the Season

Find out what you voted as the Premier League game of the 2016-17 season in the Sports Mole Reader Awards.

The curtain has closed on another season and you've spoken in the Sports Mole Reader Awards for 2016-17. There were so many memorable games in the Premier League this season, but which did you vote as the best? Hit play below to find out!

Read Next:

Paul Cook appointed Wigan Athletic boss

>

Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.

You May Like

Recomended from Sports Mole