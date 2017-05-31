The email sent by Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis revealing that Arsene Wenger had signed a new two-year contract is published.

The email sent by Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis confirming that Arsene Wenger had signed a new two-year contract at the Emirates Stadium has been revealed.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was confirmed that Wenger had officially penned a new deal with the Gunners, despite the London club missing out on a Champions League spot for the 2017-18 campaign.

The email, which has been published by the Daily Mail, has 'thanked staff for maintaining their focus' during a difficult period for Arsenal, in addition to revealing the confidence that the board still have in their head coach.

"I am writing to you to let you know that we've agreed a two-year extension to Arsene Wenger's contract as our manager. Know there has been significant speculation around this over the past 24 hours but it is important we do things in the right way which is why we have not commented until now," read the email from Gazidis.

"I want you to know this is a decision that has been taken in the best long-term interests of the club. We are clear that Arsene is the best person to help fulfil our ambition to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe.

"Arsene and I have conducted a full review of our on and off pitch activities to identify areas for improvement to build a sustained tale challenge. We will be working on this during what will be a busy summer and look forward to another exciting season starting in August.

"I recognise this has been an unsettling time for many of you and thank you for the way you have maintained your focus during the period. It underlines the importance of always being together and staying true to our principles and values. Enjoy the summer and thanks again. Ivan Gazidis, Chief Executive."

Wenger's future has been the subject of constant speculation over the last few months, with a large number of the club's supporters attempting to force the Frenchman out of the Emirates Stadium during the 2016-17 campaign.

It is now 13 years since Wenger led Arsenal to the Premier League title.