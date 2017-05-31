Paul Cook appointed Wigan Athletic boss

Wigan Athletic confirm the appointment of Paul Cook on a three-year contract, with the 50-year-old leaving Portsmouth to take charge of the Latics.

Wigan Athletic have appointed Paul Cook as their new head coach on a three-year contract.

The 50-year-old was named League Two Manager of the Year after leading Portsmouth to the title during the 2016-17 campaign, and despite being offered a lucrative new deal at Fratton Park, has decided to take control of Wigan.

Cook, who has replaced interim boss Graham Barrow at the recently-relegated club, represented the Latics as a player between 1984 and 1988, scoring 14 times in 83 league appearances for the club.

"We are proud to announce that Paul Cook has been appointed as the manager of Wigan Athletic, signing a three-year contract at the DW Stadium. Cook was given official permission to talk with Latics after an agreement was reached with Portsmouth Football Club over the weekend," read a statement on Wigan's official website.

Cook has also brought assistant manager Leam Richardson to the DW Stadium as Wigan prepare for life in League One.