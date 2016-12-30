Sam Allardyce reveals that he turned down an offer from the Chinese Super League before becoming the new manager of Crystal Palace.

Sam Allardyce has revealed that he had an offer to move to the Chinese Super League soon after he left his role as England boss.

The Football Association and Allardyce parted ways after just one game after the former Sunderland manager was caught up in a Telegraph investigation into corruption in football, and he has since been named as the new coach of Crystal Palace.

However, Allardyce has claimed that he rejected the advances of a team from China as clubs in their top flight look to attract big names to the country.

The 62-year-old told reporters: "Did I have an offer? Yes. I didn't go. I could have gone but I preferred to stay here. It's difficult for a player or a club to turn that down, it's just the way of the world and changing forces in the football world.

"China has decided it wants to be a force and has decided the way to do it is to buy the best players and pay over the odds. Time will tell if it's the right thing to do."

Allardyce earned a 1-1 draw with Watford in his first game in charge of Palace on Boxing Day.