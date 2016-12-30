Crowd generic

Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce: 'I turned down offer from China'

A beaming Sam Allardyce on September 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Sam Allardyce reveals that he turned down an offer from the Chinese Super League before becoming the new manager of Crystal Palace.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 17:54 UK

Sam Allardyce has revealed that he had an offer to move to the Chinese Super League soon after he left his role as England boss.

The Football Association and Allardyce parted ways after just one game after the former Sunderland manager was caught up in a Telegraph investigation into corruption in football, and he has since been named as the new coach of Crystal Palace.

However, Allardyce has claimed that he rejected the advances of a team from China as clubs in their top flight look to attract big names to the country.

The 62-year-old told reporters: "Did I have an offer? Yes. I didn't go. I could have gone but I preferred to stay here. It's difficult for a player or a club to turn that down, it's just the way of the world and changing forces in the football world.

"China has decided it wants to be a force and has decided the way to do it is to buy the best players and pay over the odds. Time will tell if it's the right thing to do."

Allardyce earned a 1-1 draw with Watford in his first game in charge of Palace on Boxing Day.

Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West bromwich Albion and Arsenal at The Hawthorns on November 29, 2014
Read Next:
Report: Palace eyeing Gibbs from Arsenal
>
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
A beaming Sam Allardyce on September 6, 2016
Sam Allardyce: 'I turned down offer from China'
 Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Sam Allardyce 'confident' of keeping Wilfried Zaha at Crystal Palace
 Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace is watched by Jose Manuel Jurado of Watford during the FA Cup semi-final on April 24, 2016
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha called into Ivory Coast squad
Harry the Hornet escapes disciplinary actionReport: Palace eyeing Gibbs from ArsenalSunderland to reject any bids for Defoe?Allardyce 'eyes Defoe reunion' at PalaceResult: Allardyce's reign at Palace starts with draw
Live Commentary: Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace - as it happenedZaha: 'Pardew believed in me'Allardyce: 'Palace job easier than Sunderland'Allardyce: 'England exit was darkest moment'Allardyce to be given funds in January?
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version