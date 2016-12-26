Watford's mascot Harry the Hornet is to face no disciplinary action from the FA following his antics in the aftermath of Monday's meeting with Crystal Palace.

Watford have confirmed that mascot Harry the Hornet will face no disciplinary action from the Football Association following his mocking of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

The mascot threw himself to the ground in a theatrical manner following the Hornets' 1-1 draw with Palace on Boxing Day - a dig at the ex-England international who had earlier been booked for a perceived dive.

Zaha walked towards the mascot before thinking better of it and making his way down the tunnel, and he took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon in an attempt to play down the incident.

Watford, Palace and the FA will not pursue the matter further, however, despite new Eagles boss Sam Allardyce's complaints after the match when claiming that Harry the Hornet was "out of order" for his antics.

Zaha, recently linked with a January move to Tottenham Hotspur, is in line to make his Ivory Coast debut in next month's Africa Cup of Nations after switching international allegiance recently.