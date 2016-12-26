Dec 26, 2016 at 12.30pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
1-1
Crystal Palace
Deeney (71' pen.)
Holebas (53'), Britos (91')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Cabaye (26')
Benteke (45'), Puncheon (45'), Delaney (70'), Zaha (71')

Harry the Hornet escapes FA disciplinary action

Troy Deeney shakes hands with Harry The Hornet during the game between Watford and Newcastle United on January 9, 2016
© Getty Images
Watford's mascot Harry the Hornet is to face no disciplinary action from the FA following his antics in the aftermath of Monday's meeting with Crystal Palace.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 19:40 UK

Watford have confirmed that mascot Harry the Hornet will face no disciplinary action from the Football Association following his mocking of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

The mascot threw himself to the ground in a theatrical manner following the Hornets' 1-1 draw with Palace on Boxing Day - a dig at the ex-England international who had earlier been booked for a perceived dive.

Zaha walked towards the mascot before thinking better of it and making his way down the tunnel, and he took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon in an attempt to play down the incident.

Watford, Palace and the FA will not pursue the matter further, however, despite new Eagles boss Sam Allardyce's complaints after the match when claiming that Harry the Hornet was "out of order" for his antics.

Zaha, recently linked with a January move to Tottenham Hotspur, is in line to make his Ivory Coast debut in next month's Africa Cup of Nations after switching international allegiance recently.

Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Read Next:
Allardyce 'eyes Defoe reunion' at Palace
>
View our homepages for Wilfried Zaha, Sam Allardyce, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
A beaming Sam Allardyce on September 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace - as it happened
 Troy Deeney shakes hands with Harry The Hornet during the game between Watford and Newcastle United on January 9, 2016
Harry the Hornet escapes FA disciplinary action
 A general view of Vicarage Road Stadium under going Renovations to the East Stand prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Sheffield Wednesday at Vicarage Road on December 14, 2013
Watford back Harry the Hornet after Wilfried Zaha incident?
Result: Allardyce's reign at Palace starts with drawMazzarri: 'Watford in middle of blip'Mazzarri concerned by Pardew sackingReport: Six PL clubs want Ashley YoungResult: Sunderland off bottom with win over Watford
Team News: Kaboul returns to face SunderlandLive Commentary: Sunderland 1-0 Watford - as it happenedMazzarri compares Capoue to HamsikMazzarri: 'Deeney feeling pressure'Mazzarri expecting lengthy Pereyra absence
> Watford Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
A beaming Sam Allardyce on September 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace - as it happened
 Troy Deeney shakes hands with Harry The Hornet during the game between Watford and Newcastle United on January 9, 2016
Harry the Hornet escapes FA disciplinary action
 Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West bromwich Albion and Arsenal at The Hawthorns on November 29, 2014
Report: Crystal Palace eyeing Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal
Sunderland to reject any bids for Defoe?Allardyce 'eyes Defoe reunion' at PalaceResult: Allardyce's reign at Palace starts with drawZaha: 'Pardew believed in me'Allardyce: 'Palace job easier than Sunderland'
Allardyce: 'England exit was darkest moment'Allardyce to be given funds in January?Allardyce looking to bring "joy" to PalaceCrystal Palace appoint Sam AllardyceAllardyce 'appointed Crystal Palace boss'
> Crystal Palace Homepage